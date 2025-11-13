Some early creative discussions are reportedly underway for next year’s WWE WrestleMania 42.

These include possible title match plans involving Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

According to one source, WWE has begun internal talks about several top matches for the 2026 event in “Sin City,” with the opponent for “La Primera” being one of the key creative topics.

Sources indicate that both Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch are among the names being considered as potential challengers for the WWE Women’s World Champion on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” though everything remains in the early planning stages with plenty of time before next April.

If finalized, the bout would mark Vaquer’s first WrestleMania appearance since signing with WWE in July of last year.

Lynch currently holds the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, while Ripley recently returned to action on RAW and is slated to compete in the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

Vaquer, meanwhile, has recently entered a heated rivalry with Nikki Bella following Bella’s surprise heel turn against her on television this past Monday night at WWE Raw at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada for the second year in a row.

The two-night event will stream live via the ESPN App.

