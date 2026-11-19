WWE Royal Rumble 2028 could be heading to Orlando, Florida.

According to a new backstage report, there is growing confidence within WWE that Camping World Stadium in Orlando will ultimately be selected as the host venue for the 2028 Royal Rumble premium live event.

In fact, some within the company reportedly consider the stadium the clear frontrunner, with one source indicating they would be surprised if the event ended up taking place in another city.

The potential location was also mentioned in a recent Orlando Business Journal report regarding WWE’s efforts to secure incentives for a proposed $100 million Performance Center and regional headquarters in the Orlando area.

That report noted that the Greater Orlando Sports Commission is actively pursuing both the 2028 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 47 in 2031 for Orange County, Florida.

Adding to the speculation, a funding package designed to help bring the Royal Rumble to Orlando has reportedly already received approval.

While WWE has yet to officially announce a location for the 2028 Royal Rumble, the latest developments suggest Orlando is in a strong position to land the event.

As noted, the next WWE Royal Rumble show in 2027 is scheduled to take place on February 6 from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 2/6 for live WWE Royal Rumble 2027 Results coverage.

30 Superstars. One opportunity at greatness. Tickets for #RoyalRumble LIVE from Glendale, AZ are on sale NOW! https://t.co/ThzOl70NbJ https://t.co/AMttNNO5FG — Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2026

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)