WWE Hall of Famer Edge is back on the babyface roster.

As noted before at this link, last night’s RAW saw Finn Balor join The Judgment Day, right before he joined forces with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to kick Edge out of the group.

In an update, PWInsider has confirmed that Edge is now listed internally on the RAW babyface roster. There has been some speculation on Edge possibly taking time off, but this seems to indicate that he will remain active, just as a babyface.

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for Edge and The Judgment Day moving forward, or why they did the sudden change, but we will keep you updated.

Balor tweeted a photo of the Glasgow Smile submission he did to Edge and wrote, “Who’s smiling now?”

Priest added in another tweet, “[scales emoji] #TheJudgmentDay will #LiveForever… Our way!”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on The Judgment Day. Below is footage from last night, along with the tweets from Balor and Priest:

