WWE Hall of Famer Edge was kicked out of The Judgment Day on Monday’s RAW, then assaulted by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley and the newest member, Finn Balor. The attack came just one day after Edge, Priest and Ripley defeated Balor, Liv Morgan and AJ Styles at WWE Hell In a Cell.

Edge was stretchered away from the ring on Monday’s RAW, and the announcers noted on commentary that he was taken to a local medical facility with head injuries.

Another storyline injury update on Edge was issued during WWE’s The Bump today, as Kayla Braxton announced that The Rated R Superstar suffered a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was found when Edge underwent orbital CT scans on Tuesday at a medical facility. Braxton promised more updates to come. This type of injury is commonly seen with mid-facial trauma caused by blunt objects striking close to the eye, according to online resources. These injuries often do not require surgery and while strength is regained up to 24 days after repair, patients can resume normal activities around 2-3 weeks later.

While WWE has not given a timeframe for Edge’s return, Monday’s RAW reportedly was not a case of WWE writing him out of the storylines due to a legitimate injury. Ringside News notes that WWE sources say Edge is not legitimately hurt.

While Edge has not commented publicly since Monday’s angle, Balor continues to taunt him on social media to keep the feud going. Balor tweeted photos and wrote today, “GOOD BYE”

Ripley responded to a WWE tweet that called the attack disturbing today. She wrote, “Disturbing? We call this FUN! [scales emoji]”

You can click here for the latest backstage notes on The Judgment Day. It was confirmed this week that Edge will be a babyface moving forward.

