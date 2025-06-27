WWE fans were caught off guard this week by the news that Chad Gable is slated to undergo surgery in early July, with no official timetable set for his return to the ring.

Gable, a standout on Monday Night RAW in recent months, was written off TV during the June 23rd episode in a backstage segment that saw him attacked by Penta El Zero Miedo. The angle was reportedly scripted to accommodate a legitimate injury Gable had been dealing with.

While the exact details of the injury remain unknown, several sources have confirmed that it is serious enough to prompt behind-the-scenes creative adjustments. WWE has yet to release an official statement regarding his recovery timeline.

As is often the case in WWE, Gable’s absence has only fueled further intrigue — particularly regarding the fate of the masked persona El Grande Americano.

In addition to his role as the overbearing heel “coach” of the Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile, Gable had also been performing under a mask as El Grande Americano, a technically skilled luchador who has quickly earned a cult following. Although WWE never officially acknowledged Gable as the man behind the mask, the clues have been hard to miss.

With Americano currently holding the WWE Speed Championship, the big question now is – what happens to the character during Gable’s hiatus?

One theory picking up steam online suggests that Ludwig Kaiser — who made a surprise appearance in Gable’s final segment — may be poised to take over the El Grande Americano persona. Fans are speculating that Kaiser’s cameo could be a subtle setup for him to carry the character forward while Gable recovers, keeping the masked identity active on WWE programming.

Watch Ludwig Kaiser take over as El Grande Americano while Gable is out. He wasn’t there by accident. pic.twitter.com/0HYUi3MfdO — Christopher Perez (@perez_81) June 24, 2025

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss a range of topics, including why next month’s WWE Evolution 2 holds such special significance. She said,

“What makes Evolution extra special, it’s that word ‘evolution’ of where the women have come from in the past to now. To look at that road that has been so long. This is what I love about it and what I look at it as a fan is to have those surprises of women from the past, who are they going to take on from the present? Is there someone in the future, is there someone at NXT going to come and call someone out on Monday Night RAW. There’s so many different ways to do this. That’s what makes it so much fun as a fan is not only are we going to get more women’s wrestling, and we deserve it — and I mean as a fan we deserve it because the women are crushing it — but then it’s to see the women of the past be with the women of the present and the future.”

During a recent appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” John Cena revealed that his promo on the June 13th episode of WWE SmackDown was a huge failure. He said,

“I heard the crickets, man”

John Cena says his promo a few weeks ago on Smackdown was a huge failure “I heard the crickets, man” (The Breakfast Club) pic.twitter.com/ALeSLcyEPO — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 27, 2025

During the same podcast, Cena discussed the growth of his penis. You can check out that clip below: