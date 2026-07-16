El Hijo del Vikingo is expected to be sidelined for the better part of the next year following knee surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio and in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Vikingo suffered a torn ACL and is expected to miss approximately nine months of action. The injury has also forced him to relinquish the AAA Latin American Championship.

“Right now the expectation of El Hijo del Vikingo, who underwent surgery for a torn ACL on 7/7, is that he will be out of action for about nine months,” Meltzer wrote. “Vikingo was Latin American champion and with the injury, the title is vacant.”

The setback marks another significant knee injury for Vikingo, who has dealt with recurring issues throughout his career. His latest injury occurred at the end of June, just hours before he was scheduled to defend the AAA Latin American Championship against EK Prosper on WWE NXT. The match was canceled after Vikingo was ruled unable to compete.

With the championship now vacant, AAA is expected to address the title situation on this Saturday’s television broadcast. An angle on last weekend’s show saw Dorian Roldan attempt to award the championship to Omos, but AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio intervened before the decision could be made official.

If the projected recovery timeline holds, Vikingo would be expected to return to action around April 2027.