According to Ringside News, WWE star Elias is still currently without any creative direction in the company.

The report refers to the situation as “Creative Purgatory,” with a creative member of the WWE team telling the publication that Elias’s name has not been brought up in months. This indicates that the Drifter will most likely not be appearing on this year’s WrestleMania 38 card.

Elias had his last match the July 19th edition of Monday Night Raw, where he lost a Symphony of Destruction matchup to Jaxson Ryker, who has since been released. WWE did consider rebranding him at one point but his new look resembled the legendary Macho Man Randy Savage and was immediately scrapped.

