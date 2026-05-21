A former popular WWE tag team could be headed back to the company in the near future.

There is reportedly internal interest within WWE in bringing Enzo & Cass back together, with the duo still maintaining good relationships with several producers behind the scenes. A number of those producers previously worked with the pair during their run in NXT, where Enzo Amore and Big Cass became one of the brand’s most recognizable acts.

The possibility of a reunion comes as Big Bill’s current AEW contract is believed to run through at least the end of May. That timing has fueled additional speculation regarding what his next move could be once his deal expires.

Meanwhile, Enzo Amore was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center on Tuesday. There has also reportedly been recent communication between WWE and Enzo regarding a possible return.

Enzo & Cass became fan favorites during their time in WWE thanks to their charisma, mic work, and strong connection with crowds. The team captured the RAW Tag Team Championships during their original run before eventually splitting up.

As of now, there is no word on whether a return would involve NXT, the main roster, or a one-off appearance, but the idea of reuniting the duo is said to be firmly on WWE’s radar.

(H/T to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select)