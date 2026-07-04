AEW may have had much bigger plans for Big Bill before his expected return to WWE alongside Enzo Amore.

As previously reported, Enzo and Big Cass are believed to be headed back to WWE, with the longtime tag team expected to reunite after several years apart. Additional details on the situation have now surfaced.

In the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer reported that Big Bill (William Morrissey) had originally been slated for a major singles program following the end of Chris Jericho’s Learning Tree faction. However, those plans were scrapped after Jericho went on hiatus.

“William Morrissey (Big Bill/Big Cass), who turns 40 next month, looks to be headed in (to WWE),” Meltzer wrote. “He gave notice in AEW. AEW hadn’t used him much since they abandoned the Learning Tree act when Chris Jericho went on hiatus. While there has been criticism of him in that act hurting him, the reality is he was never more over in AEW than in his role in that act. They were building up the idea of a turn and feud which would have been his biggest spotlight, but it never materialized.”

Meltzer also shared his thoughts on what Enzo Amore and Big Cass could bring to WWE if the reunion comes to fruition, noting that nostalgia will likely play a significant role while also praising Morrissey’s growth as a performer since his previous WWE run.

“At first (Enzo & Big Cass) will work out of the nostalgia and Cass is also so much better than he was in his WWE days. Enzo was never much in the ring but Danhausen getting over probably opened the door for a guy who is marginal in the ring but is a unique talker, and Enzo also was a (merch) mover in his day.”

Enzo and Big Cass first teamed together in NXT in 2013 before becoming one of the brand’s most popular acts. The duo eventually split in 2017 and feuded on WWE’s main roster before Enzo was released in January 2018. Cass followed a few months later in June of that year.

Since then, Morrissey has revitalized his career as Big Bill in AEW, while Enzo, performing most recently as Real1, has remained active on the independent wrestling scene, most notably with Fourth Rope. If the reported plans come to fruition, the former fan-favorite tandem could soon be reunited under the WWE banner once again.

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