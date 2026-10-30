Could another familiar face be making his way back to WWE?

With Big Cass already back in the company, speculation has continued regarding the possibility of his former tag team partner, Enzo Amore, eventually following in his footsteps.

According to one source, Amore held discussions with WWE at some point in 2026 and remains interested in returning to the company. However, no agreement has been reached, and there is currently no indication that WWE has finalized plans to bring him back.

The possibility of reuniting Amore and Cass has also been discussed, although there is no confirmation that WWE is actively considering putting the former tag team back together.

Interestingly, the report noted that bringing Cass back before Amore would be a somewhat unusual approach if a reunion were the ultimate goal, as introducing Amore first would seemingly have made more sense. It remains unclear whether WWE ever seriously entertained such a scenario.

Amore was reportedly spotted at the WWE Performance Center back in May, fueling speculation about a potential comeback. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has not appeared on WWE television since his departure from the company in January 2018.

Meanwhile, Cass officially signed a new WWE contract in July before making his return on the August 3 episode of Monday Night Raw, immediately establishing himself as a heel.

Since returning, Cass has been involved in a rivalry with Je’Von Evans and has continued making appearances on the red brand.

Most recently, Cass teamed with Ethan Page in a tag team match against Dragon Lee and Chad Gable on this week’s Raw.

For now, Amore’s potential return remains nothing more than a possibility, with no confirmed timetable or plans for a reunion with his former partner.

(H/T: Fightful Select)