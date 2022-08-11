Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Erick Redbeard (fka Erick Rowan) has reportedly not signed a full-time contract with AEW.

Redbeard was backstage for Wednesday’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While he returned to the AEW ring in a match for Rampage, he has not inked a new full-time contract with the company, according to Fightful Select.

However, it was noted that Redbeard maintains a great relationship with AEW officials. He is from the Minneapolis area.

Redbeard and Danhausen, billed as Beardhausen, are set to wrestle The Gunn Club on Friday’s Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Rampage. The match was taped on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, and you can find full spoilers here. The full Rampage line-up can be found here.

Redbeard continues to work the indies after being cut from WWE in 2020. He made a special appearance at AEW’s Brodie Lee Celebration of Life show on December 30, 2020, and then made his AEW in-ring debut at Revolution back in March, teaming with Penta Oscuro and current AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC for a six-man loss to House of Black.

