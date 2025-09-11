Chelsea Green and Ethan Page have quickly become one of the standout acts on WWE NXT, but Green has her sights set on bringing the duo to a bigger stage.

The pairing came together due to their shared Canadian roots and has turned into a successful on-screen act on Tuesday nights. At the same time, Green remains active on SmackDown, where she leads “The Secret Hervice” every Friday.

With Page’s resume that includes AEW, TNA Wrestling and now NXT, many have expected a main roster call-up at some point. While rumors have circulated this summer about the act moving to Raw or SmackDown, there have been no firm creative plans for Page to make the jump.

That hasn’t stopped Green from pushing the idea. A source close to WWE creative noted that Green “actively and frequently” makes pitches for Page to join her on the main roster, with the belief that their act could resonate even more in front of a larger audience.

Green also confirmed those efforts in a recent interview with USA Today, admitting that she’s been lobbying behind the scenes to make it happen.

(H/T: Fightful Select)