“All Ego” Ethan Page’s WWE NXT debut was a well-kept secret.

Fightful Select has confirmed the original report from PWInsider.com regarding Ethan Page signing a contract to officially join WWE.

The NXT debut of the former AEW/ROH star was kept secret with WWE going to extra lengths, including not having him at rehearsals for the show on Tuesday, and making sure he wasn’t spotted backstage at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida throughout the show.

It is unclear if Page was released from AEW or if his contract expired, although it is known that he has expressed interest in becoming a free agent for some time now.

When word of Page’s AEW/ROH departure happened, he reportedly hoped that it would go under the radar by the media and fans until he “turned up somewhere else.”

Whether that “somewhere else” was always planned to be NXT is unknown.

Page’s deal was reportedly finalized over the past week, and as noted, he had a secretive visit to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. over the past week.

Ethan Page is the promoter for Alpha1, although it is unclear if his new WWE status will have any affect on that promotion.

Early indication is that WWE NXT officials were pleased with his debut.

