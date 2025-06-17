Another name from the world of pro wrestling was nearly part of the American Gladiators reboot.

In addition to Jessie Godderz and Rick Boogs—who were already lined up for the new series alongside J Rod, Kamille, and AEW star Wardlow—OVW standout Freya the Slaya was also in the mix. Sources confirm that she received a tryout late last year, but ultimately was not selected to join the final cast.

Production on the reboot is now underway, with WWE Superstar The Miz set to host the series, which will stream on Amazon Prime.

