Another notable name from Japan could be on WWE’s radar.

Takaaki Watanabe, best known to New Japan Pro-Wrestling fans as EVIL, has reportedly been in discussions about a potential move to WWE. While nothing has been officially confirmed regarding a signing, talks between the two sides are said to be ongoing.

Interestingly, EVIL is believed to have interest in starting out in NXT rather than debuting immediately on WWE’s main roster. The reasoning behind that approach is said to be his desire to better acclimate to WWE’s in-ring style and overall presentation before making a bigger leap.

That could be a smart move.

According to one source, EVIL would prefer to keep his established persona intact if he does make the transition to WWE, rather than undergoing a significant character overhaul.

EVIL has built a strong run during his time in NJPW, including reigns as both IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Intercontinental Champion. He also gained international experience earlier in his career with a stint in Ring of Honor back in 2014.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding EVIL’s move to WWE continue to surface.

(H/T: Voices Of Wrestling)