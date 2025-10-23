A new update has emerged regarding the long-awaited WWE return of former Women’s Champion Liv Morgan.

Morgan has been sidelined for most of 2025 after suffering a separated shoulder earlier this year that required surgery. The injury forced her to the sidelines during what had been a strong run on WWE television, including her being one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez of The Judgment Day at the time of her injury setback.

According to one backstage source, the current expectation within WWE is that Morgan will be ready to return to in-ring action by early 2026. However, there’s optimism that she could make it back sooner if her rehabilitation continues to go well.

Multiple sources have reportedly described WWE as being “very excited” about her eventual return to the active roster.

Given her strong fan following, particularly in Saudi Arabia, there’s already speculation that WWE could be saving Morgan’s return as a surprise moment for the WWE Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event. The annual Rumble will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2026, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh as part of the country’s Riyadh Season festivities.

Outside of the ring, Morgan’s name has also made headlines for other reasons.

The ongoing legal case involving her alleged stalker, Shawn Chan, is scheduled to begin trial in Florida next month. While no exact date has been listed in court records, proceedings are expected to start sometime after November 1.

Additionally, Liv Morgan’s film project, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, currently has a tentative release window of summer 2026, though that timeframe is said to be subject to change depending on production and distribution factors. As noted, the role has some feeling Liv Morgan could become the new Hollywood “it girl” going forward.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Liv Morgan’s WWE return status continue to surface.

