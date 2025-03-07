– WWE continues their road to WretleMania 41 tonight with WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia. After returning at Elimination Chamber last weekend, Randy Orton is expected to be on tonight’s broadcast, which airs live on the USA Network from the Wells Fargo Center. Find out what else to expect on tonight’s loaded blue brand program by clicking here.

– WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to be on this coming Monday’s WWE Raw. While he did not suffer any major injuries coming out of Elimination Chamber, Rhodes is dealing with a bruise and possibly a black eye and a busted eardrum as well after the beatdown. It is believed the injuries occurred when Travis Scott hit him with a stiff slap. As noted, Rhodes reportedly told Conrad Thompson that Scott did not even make contact with the strike, despite clear video evidence to the contrary.

– Rey Fenix, who was recently released from AEW, is no doubt headed to WWE imminently, however, he is believed to be debuting on TV after the European Tour. As noted, WWE has already begun drawing up creative plans for him, and even working on merchandise and getting his medicals out of the way.

(H/T: PWInsider Elite)