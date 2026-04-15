Jacy Jayne’s emotional moment on NXT this week may have been more than just storyline drama.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, multiple NXT standouts are currently being discussed internally for WWE main roster call-ups.

Among the names reportedly at the forefront are Jacy Jayne, Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Blake Monroe.

The report also noted that WWE officials were particularly impressed with Sol Ruca’s performance at Saturday Night’s Main Event back in December, while Joe Hendry is likewise said to be on track for a call-up in the near future.

Following this week’s episode of NXT, Jayne fueled speculation even further.

After the show went off the air, she was seen visibly emotional, crying and blowing kisses to the crowd, seemingly signaling a goodbye to the NXT audience.

That moment came on the heels of her appearance at the NXT Revenge special, where she competed in a rematch against Lola Vice for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Interestingly, this wouldn’t be Jayne’s first brush with the main roster. She previously debuted on SmackDown in August 2022 alongside Gigi Dolin as part of the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament. Despite picking up a win, the duo was forced to withdraw after Dolin suffered a concussion, ultimately derailing plans that would have seen them appear on Raw the following week.

Now, it looks like Jayne may finally be getting another opportunity.

All signs are pointing to Jacy Jayne arriving on WWE’s main roster sooner rather than later.