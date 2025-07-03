WWE Hall of Fame legend and former All Elite Wrestling star Sting has long been discussed for a potential cameo or appearance at the upcoming AEW ALL IN: Texas pay-per-view event scheduled for next weekend.

Internally the belief is that it would be tied to if Darby Allin was on the show in some capacity, and as we noted earlier this week, it is believed that Allin will make his AEW return imminently. Allin is expected back either in time to be booked for a match at AEW ALL IN: Texas, or as a surprise during the PPV itself.

Many fans have been speculating about a potential out-of-retirement appearance by “The Icon” Sting at AEW ALL IN: Texas since he lives in “The Lone Star State” and was a surprise at the AEW ALL IN: Texas On-Sale event to promote tickets back in December.

Sting is already set to appear as part of AEW ALL IN: Texas Weekend, as he is advertised for autograph signings at the STARRCAST Texas convention scheduled as part of the week-long festivities in Texas based around AEW’s biggest PPV show of the year, and biggest U.S.-based event in company history.

AEW ALL IN: Texas is scheduled to emanate from Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, July 12, 2025. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/12 for live results coverage of the show.

(H/T: Fightful Select)