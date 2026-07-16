Mike Santana continues to be expected to make the move to WWE before the end of the summer.

According to sources, there remains confidence within WWE that Santana will be joining the company in the coming months following the conclusion of his run with TNA Wrestling.

Sources indicated that Santana made a strong impression during his appearances for WWE NXT while working as a TNA talent. Those appearances helped him build positive relationships within the company, with those connections reportedly growing to the point where mutual interest developed and a deal was ultimately reached.

There is also said to be an internal belief that Santana already has a genuine connection with the WWE audience—something company officials view as difficult to establish. That perception has reportedly only increased optimism about his future in WWE and what he could bring once he officially arrives.

As previously reported, Santana is believed to have finished up his obligations with TNA and is simply waiting for the right time to make the transition to WWE.

Speculation picked up again this week after Santana shared a post on social media that led some fans to wonder if he could make a surprise appearance at this Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event from Madison Square Garden in New York City (see post below). At this point, however, there has been no confirmation that such an appearance is planned.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/18 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results coverage.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)