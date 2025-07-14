There was a strong sense of pride and excitement backstage following WWE Evolution 2025 this past Sunday night at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

According to multiple sources within both the locker room and WWE management, the company was collectively “thrilled” with how the all-women’s premium live event played out. One major highlight generating widespread positivity was Naomi’s successful Money In The Bank cash-in during the Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY main event, which saw her capture the WWE Women’s World Championship. Naomi is said to be very well-liked and highly respected among her peers and has long been considered a veteran leader of the division.

There is now a strong internal push from talent and others in the company for WWE to consider making Evolution a recurring event. However, we’re told there is no official timetable for another installment just yet. One source noted the vibe was, “They’ll have to do another one after this,” but emphasized that nothing has been locked in. In fact, Paul “Triple H” Levesque downplayed the idea of Evolution becoming an annual show during the post-event press conference, signaling that while the event was a success, it’s not guaranteed to return in 2026.

As for some of the names fans were speculating about over the weekend: Saraya (f.k.a. Paige in WWE) was never scheduled to appear, as she confirmed she’s currently in Hawaii. Meanwhile, despite buzz that AJ Lee might pop up—especially with WWE uploading fresh content centered around her, including a lengthy “The Story of AJ Lee” compilation to their YouTube channel—there was reportedly no connection or hidden tease behind the uploads. Lee has remained retired from in-ring competition since 2015.

