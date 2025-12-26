Danhausen’s time in AEW appears to be nearing its end, and behind-the-scenes conversations about what comes next are already picking up.

As reported in recent weeks, Danhausen’s AEW contract is believed to be expiring around February, and new information has surfaced regarding potential interest elsewhere once that deal officially wraps up.

According to sources within WWE, Danhausen is expected to draw legitimate interest from the company once he becomes available.

One source specifically noted that his unique presentation and character-driven style could translate well in an NXT environment, where creative freedom and character development are often emphasized.

There’s also buzz surrounding Danhausen’s appeal at the executive level. As previously noted, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, a member of TKO’s board, is rumored to be high on Danhausen as a talent, further fueling speculation about a possible WWE landing spot.

Meanwhile, Danhausen’s absence from AEW programming has been notable. He has not appeared on AEW television at any point in 2025, despite remaining active on the independent scene. AEW sources indicated that he has not been backstage “in ages” and has not been factored into creative plans for quite some time.

Danhausen reportedly requested that injury time not be added to his AEW contract when it was originally scheduled to expire this summer, a move that aligns with the growing belief that both sides have been preparing for a clean separation.

With his contract clock winding down and outside interest already forming, Danhausen’s next move is shaping up to be one of the more intriguing under-the-radar stories to watch in the coming months.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)