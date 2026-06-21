The belief within AEW is that Xavier Woods could be headed to the company once he becomes available.

As previously reported, The New Day’s run with WWE came to an end after Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods declined a proposed contract restructuring that would have included a pay reduction. Since news of their departure surfaced, reports have indicated that there is strong interest within AEW in bringing the decorated tag team into the promotion.

Regarding Woods’ future, there is said to be widespread expectation among those within AEW that his arrival is only a matter of time once any contractual restrictions expire. Sources indicate that many within the company view a deal with Woods as highly likely.

There is also reportedly significant support behind The New Day within AEW, with numerous individuals advocating for the former WWE stars to join the roster.

While neither Woods nor Kingston has publicly announced their next move, speculation surrounding a potential AEW debut continues to grow as their availability draws closer.

(H/T: Fightful Select)