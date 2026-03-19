WWE’s summer plans may be facing a significant shake-up.

There is growing uncertainty surrounding the status of WWE’s Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, with sources indicating that holding the show as scheduled is considered “doubtful at best” due to escalating tensions across the region.

While nothing has been officially canceled, the current expectation internally is that the June event could be in jeopardy if the situation does not improve in the coming weeks.

That’s a significant development.

The concerns stem from broader geopolitical instability, as recent conflicts have intensified toward the end of February. Reports indicate that Riyadh has been targeted by counterattacks from Iran, raising serious safety and logistical questions for large-scale international events.

WWE would not be the first to pivot.

Other major events have already been impacted, including Tom Brady’s planned flag football game in March and multiple Formula One events scheduled for April, both of which were relocated away from Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing situation.

Adding to the tension, an incident in early March saw the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh struck, with reports linking the attack to an Iranian drone.

As of now, the situation remains fluid, and plans could still change depending on how conditions evolve. However, the outlook for Night of Champions taking place in Saudi Arabia appears increasingly uncertain.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)