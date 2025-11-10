WWE star Zoey Stark continues to make positive progress in her recovery following the major injury she suffered earlier this year.

As previously reported, Stark sustained multiple ligament tears — including her ACL, MCL, and meniscus — during the May 19 episode of RAW while competing in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. The injury occurred as she landed awkwardly from a missile dropkick, forcing her to undergo surgery and begin a lengthy rehab process.

According to a new report from Body Slam, Stark’s recovery is going well, with sources indicating she could be cleared to return to the company around mid-2026. WWE officials are said to be very pleased with her progress and are optimistic about her long-term future. The report also noted that creative discussions have taken place regarding a potential babyface turn once she’s ready to return to action.

This update comes after Stark shared in October that she had regained full range of motion following the injury. The former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, who was part of the Pure Fusion Collective on the main roster, last wrestled in the spring before being sidelined.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Zoey Stark's injury recovery and WWE return status continue to surface.

Just Look at Zoek Stark Knees… pic.twitter.com/NDNDs6dB0H — Methio🇫🇷 (@MethioY) May 20, 2025

Zoey Stark with an unfortunate landing from the missile drop-kick. She has been helped to the back.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7VjJyC5Fgp — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 20, 2025

The ringside Doctor had to carry Zoey Stark to the back after her unfortunate landing. Wishing her a speedy recovery 🙏#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/xrFu13czia — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) May 20, 2025