Kamille has been noticeably absent from AEW programming for over six months, and details regarding her time away have been tightly guarded—until now.

Sources close to the situation have remained quiet, but what we’ve learned suggests her absence is tied to a new opportunity rather than a setback. Much like fellow AEW talent Wardlow, Kamille is involved with an upcoming television project that will keep her occupied through at least part of the summer.

It’s unclear if a similar creative meeting took place in Kamille’s case, such as the one that reportedly contributed to Wardlow’s extended absence. When inquiring within AEW about Kamille’s status, we were told that much of the roster has been “in the dark” about the reason for her hiatus.

There was some internal belief that Tony Khan wasn’t fully sold on the potential pairing between Kamille and Mercedes Moné. However, sources confirmed Mercedes was open to working a program with Kamille, and a match between the two had been discussed as far back as December, though it ultimately didn’t come to fruition. It looks like the plans for the match are being scrapped as a result.

Kamille has largely been off AEW TV during this stretch, save for a brief appearance in a battle royal on the independent scene. She continues to make select signing appearances and still has significant time remaining on her AEW contract.

While fans shouldn’t expect her return to the ring imminently, Kamille’s absence appears to be career-driven as she explores a new path in television.

