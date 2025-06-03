– Saraya has been removed from the official AEW roster page. According to her management, she finalized her exit from the company earlier this year and is now completely free to sign with any promotion.

– As for a currently absent AEW name, we’re told Kota Ibushi is in the process of sorting out his visa. However, that hasn’t been the only reason for his absence — he’s also taken time to recover from some lingering injuries.

– Women’s wrestling star Leila Grey joins RJ City for an in-depth sit-down one-on-one interview as the special guest on the latest episode of the AEW digital series, “Hey! (EW),” which dropped this week.

(H/T: Fightful Select)