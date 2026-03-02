Danhausen has officially arrived in WWE.

Following the expiration of his AEW contract at the start of February 29, the fan-favorite star is now under the WWE umbrella. His deal had previously been extended into February due to injury time, despite Danhausen reportedly requesting that his option not be picked up.

Interest from within WWE had circulated for quite some time, and his arrival had been in motion well before the mysterious crate began appearing on episodes of WWE Raw.

In fact, Danhausen was always planned to be revealed from the box once the storyline kicked off.

There were reportedly no significant hurdles when it came to negotiations after his AEW exit. While talent contracts typically include provisions limiting negotiations during active deals, situations like this often reach a point where all parties opt not to strictly enforce those clauses.

As for his presentation, WWE sources have indicated that the expectation was always for Danhausen to retain his established name and gimmick, though creative discussions may have included alternate ideas.

One interesting footnote: WWE quickly edited out a Powerhouse Hobbs reference during Royce Keys’ Royal Rumble entrance last month, signaling a clear effort to clean up outside mentions.

Reports have noted that Danhausen’s signing was not a “unanimous decision” internally, but that’s hardly unusual when it comes to talent acquisitions.

Those within the company expect him to be utilized across multiple brands, potentially including AAA appearances if needed.

His Elimination Chamber reaction also sparked some internal chatter.

One source questioned the decision to debut him with heavy hype inside a box, given that the “if it comes out of a box” joke has been referenced for years on Bruce Prichard podcasts.

Another source, however, felt the mixed reaction only added to the character’s offbeat appeal.

Very on brand.

Danhausen is currently expected to appear on WWE Raw this week, and he’s also anticipated to be pulled from upcoming independent bookings and convention appearances as WWE takes full control of his schedule.

