A familiar face is officially back in the mix at TNA Wrestling — but not under contract just yet.

Following Trey Miguel’s injury, Myron Reed was brought in to reunite with longtime ally Zachary Wentz as part of The Rascalz. His recent addition to the TNA roster page led many to believe he had signed a deal with the company, but that’s not the case.

TNA sources have confirmed that Reed is currently working without a contract. While there’s optimism that he’ll be around for more dates, he remains a free agent and is appearing on a freelance basis at this time.

Reed previously worked several TNA dates in 2024, and recently made his return to Major League Wrestling (MLW) after a lengthy absence from the promotion.

