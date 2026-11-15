MJF made quite the impact with his surprise return at AEW Full Gear 2026 on Saturday night, although one fan at ringside got a little closer to the action than expected.

The former AEW World Champion resurfaced during the closing moments of the AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona, attacking reigning AEW World Champion Will Ospreay following the main event.

MJF, who was dressed in black and wearing a mask, blindsided Ospreay with his “One True Championship” before escaping through the crowd as members of United Empire attempted to chase him down.

The attack appeared to set the stage for MJF to immediately resume his rivalry with Ospreay, but another incident involving his return has also drawn some attention.

While making his escape, MJF jumped over a barricade and accidentally caught a fan in the face with his foot.

According to an update that has since surfaced, the fan appeared to be fine following the accidental kick. One source noted that the individual seemingly laughed off the incident in the moment, with no apparent indication of a serious injury.

MJF’s return marked the final angle of AEW Full Gear 2026, with Ospreay left recovering in the ring as the pay-per-view went off the air.

Following Saturday night’s show, All Elite Wrestling confirmed the TV return of MJF on this coming Wednesday night’s post-Full Gear episode of AEW Dynamite.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)