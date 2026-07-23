Fanatics Fest was viewed as a major success from WWE’s perspective, with several of the company’s biggest names attracting heavy fan interest throughout the weekend.

According to a WWE source, many of the advertised Superstars drew steady lines during their scheduled appearances. Cody Rhodes and Danhausen were said to be among the most in-demand talents at the event, generating significant buzz from both fans and those working behind the scenes.

Charlotte Flair also reportedly ranked among the weekend’s biggest attractions, with one of the longest autograph lines of the entire event.

Looking ahead, there is already interest in expanding WWE’s historical presence at Fanatics Fest in 2027. With the traditional WWE World convention not currently expected to return to the United States that year, discussions have centered around increasing the number of WWE Legends appearing at the event. Among the names mentioned as hopeful attendees are Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart.

In related merchandise news, Mattel is expected to officially unveil its new AAA action figure line during San Diego Comic-Con, which runs from July 23-26. The presentation is also expected to feature the first-ever WWE action figure of Danhausen. The initial AAA lineup is reportedly slated to include Mr. Iguana and Rey Mysterio, with additional figures planned as the line continues to expand.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)