Some more details have surfaced regarding WWE’s plans for shows in the Saudi Arabian market.

WWE has announced that the 2026 Royal Rumble will take place in Riyadh, marking the first time the event will be held outside of North America.

Thus far, sources indicate that WWE has only one event planned for Saudi Arabia in 2025—a show targeted for June in Jeddah. This would be WWE’s first June event in Saudi Arabia since the 2019 Super Showdown.

If this remains the sole event in Saudi Arabia for 2025, it will be the first year outside of the COVID-impacted years of 2020 and 2021 with only one show in the region.

(H/T: Fightful Select)