An injury to Bronson Reed has reportedly forced WWE officials to make significant creative changes on-the-fly this past Monday night.

Reed suffered a bicep injury on February 23, and the setback immediately impacted plans for his scheduled Elimination Chamber qualifying match. According to reports, Reed was originally slated to win the bout before the injury altered the finish.

Instead, adjustments were made on-the-fly, with Jey Uso ultimately picking up the victory.

The ripple effects didn’t stop there.

The injury is also said to have disrupted plans surrounding the ongoing masked man storyline. The masked figure and Logan Paul were reportedly scheduled to factor into the finish of the qualifier, tying the match into the broader angle.

With Reed now sidelined, that creative direction is expected to undergo significant rewrites as WWE recalibrates its plans moving forward.

One injury.

Multiple storylines affected.

It remains to be seen how long Reed will be out of action and what the revised direction for the masked man angle will look like in the weeks ahead. It was noted that Bronson Reed needs surgery, and Reed broke his silence and commented for the first time since the injury late Wednesday evening.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Bronson Reed continue to surface.

