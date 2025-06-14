Another update has surfaced regarding the future of a pair of former world champions in All Elite Wrestling.

As noted, Private Party’s contracts in AEW are up ‘very soon’, making the future of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy up in the air.

The duo, who defeated The Young Bucks to become AEW World Tag-Team Champions back in October of 2024, have not been seen on AEW programming since dropping the titles to The Hurt Syndicate in squash match fashion back in January.

According to a new update from one source, Quen and Kassidy have had interest from WWE, with the top dog in the sports entertainment industry reportedly having “at least preliminary interest in the duo, before the frame of reference regarding their contracts was available.”

Whether or not they have been given new offers from AEW, or had any potential offers floated their way from WWE, is still unknown. We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)