There was some buzz this week regarding AEW alum Leyla Hirsch being lined up for a WWE tryout as a referee. We can confirm that Hirsch herself reached out to WWE expressing interest in a potential refereeing role, which led to her being granted a tryout.

That tryout has already taken place.

One WWE source noted there was some initial confusion internally over who initiated contact, but it was indeed Hirsch who made the first move. As of this writing, there is no word yet on whether she will be offered a role moving forward.

Hirsch’s tryout isn’t the only one of note.

WWE is slated to hold additional tryouts during SummerSlam week, with multiple experienced independent wrestling talents being contacted for participation. These sessions are expected to include a mix of in-ring and performance evaluations.

