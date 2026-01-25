Killer Kelly is officially a free agent, though it appears she wasn’t short on options as her time with TNA Wrestling came to an end.

Kelly recently wrapped up her run with TNA, and while the company did make an effort to retain her, she ultimately decided to move on. It’s been indicated that the offer on the table was a short-term extension, something TNA has reportedly leaned into more frequently as a standard approach in recent months.

Despite the opportunity to stay, Kelly chose not to accept the deal, opening the door for her next move as she explores what comes next in her career.

Kelly had a lengthy tenure with TNA, first appearing for the promotion in 2020 before becoming a consistent presence by 2022. Prior to that, she spent time with WWE’s NXT UK brand from 2018 until early 2020, departing the company on her own terms.

There has also been recent buzz surrounding her presence elsewhere. Kelly was reportedly backstage at the January 14 episode of AEW Dynamite, coinciding with the AEW debut of her fiancé, Myron Reed. While some within the AEW locker room have expressed interest in seeing her join the roster, there’s no word that any formal discussions have taken place at this point.

For those who missed it, you can read read a lengthy statement Killer Kelly released on Sunday confirming her TNA departure.

My time with TNA has come to an end. I know this is a long time coming, but y’all deserve to read something coming from me.

A contract extension was offered, but in the end we’ve decided not to go that route. And that’s totally fine!

