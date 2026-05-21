It appears Baron Corbin could be on his way back to WWE sooner rather than later.

Tom Pestock, known to wrestling fans as Baron Corbin and more recently Bishop Dyer, has reportedly been the subject of growing speculation regarding a WWE return in recent weeks.

As previously noted, reports surfaced last weekend indicating that sources had heard internal discussions surrounding a possible Corbin comeback. Another source reportedly claimed that the idea of bringing him back had been rumored within WWE circles for some time.

Now, additional developments seem to be adding fuel to the speculation.

According to follow-up reports, Pestock has wrapped up commitments with several companies he had been regularly working for on the independent scene. One of the more notable stops was MLW, where he teamed with Donovan Dijak as part of the Skyscrapers tag team.

That’s definitely turning heads.

Industry sources reportedly believe that Corbin is either already signed with WWE or that a deal is expected to be finalized imminently.

Corbin was released by WWE in late 2024 after spending more than a decade with the company. During his run, he captured multiple championships and became a consistent presence across WWE programming, including memorable stints in NXT, Raw, and SmackDown.

(H/T: Fightful Select)