Jamie Hayter was already dealing with an injury before facing Mercedes Moné at AEW Double or Nothing 2025.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that Hayter did not suffer the injury during her match on May 25, but instead entered the bout already hurt. AEW then incorporated that into the storyline to explain her time away from television.

“She was hurt in the Mercedes Mone match,” Meltzer explained. “When they did the Thekla injury angle, that was set up to cover for her injury and give her a storyline reason to be out.”

The post-match angle on AEW Dynamite, which featured the debut of Thekla attacking Hayter, was reportedly booked with the specific intention of writing Hayter off TV while she recovers.

“That was the reason it wasn’t followed up on, because she actually went into it hurt,” Meltzer added.

At this time, AEW has not released any official details regarding the type or extent of Hayter’s injury, and there is no word yet on when she might return to action.