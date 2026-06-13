An update has surfaced regarding the status of former world title-holders in All Elite Wrestling.

Former AEW World Tag-Team Champions Private Party have been absent from AEW programming for several months, with the duo last competing on the March 28 episode of AEW Collision. On that night, Kassidy and Marq Quen came up short against Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley.

Shortly after the match, it emerged that Quen had suffered an injury that was expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period. A report published on April 6 indicated that Quen had sustained a tear, though details regarding the specific injury were not disclosed.

With Quen out of action, some fans have questioned why Kassidy has not been utilized as a singles competitor on AEW television.

According to a new update from an additional source on June 11, the situation may be injury-related on Kassidy’s side as well. The source stated that they had been told Kassidy is “banged up and hurt as well.”

As a result, both members of Private Party appear to be dealing with injury issues, potentially explaining the team’s prolonged absence from AEW programming.

There is currently no word on when either Kassidy or Quen will be cleared to return to the ring.

As always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the AEW return status of Private Party’s Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy continue to surface.

(H/T: PWInsider)