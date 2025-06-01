Several familiar names in the wrestling world are officially hitting the free agent market.

Alex Kane, a former MLW World Champion, has parted ways with Major League Wrestling after a lengthy run. Kane had been a featured star in the promotion, receiving a strong push since his arrival.

Abadon, a longtime figure in AEW’s women’s division, announced that her contract expires on June 1. While she hasn’t been regularly featured on AEW programming in recent years, she confirmed that she plans to continue wrestling moving forward.

Bear Bronson is also now a free agent, with his AEW contract officially expired. He hadn’t appeared on AEW television in several months. Bronson, who was generally well-regarded backstage, saw his momentum stall following the legal troubles and subsequent release of his former tag team partner. He has since transitioned to singles competition.

As for Mariah May, her current contract situation remains unclear. However, it’s believed that her deal is set to expire soon, and she is expected to join WWE once she is legally cleared to do so. The former AEW star is reportedly already committed to making the move.

(H/T: Fightful Select)