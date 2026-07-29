Mara Sade is reportedly a free agent following the expiration of her contract with TNA Wrestling.

According to sources close to the situation, Sade’s deal with TNA has expired, making her available to sign elsewhere. It is believed that she is currently engaged in contract negotiations while also speaking with multiple companies about her next move.

Before joining TNA, Sade competed in WWE under the ring name Jakara Jackson. She spent several years on the NXT brand and also challenged for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship during her time on SmackDown.

Sade most recently appeared for TNA at the company’s Albany television tapings, where she defeated Tasha Steelz in the opening round of the TNA TV Title Tournament.

It remains unclear whether Sade is present for this week’s TNA television tapings in Philadelphia as discussions regarding her future continue, but as always, we will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates continue to surface.

(H/T: Fightful Select)