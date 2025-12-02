The partnership between TNA Wrestling and WWE NXT isn’t slowing down.

In fact, the new AMC TV deal is only strengthening the bridge between the two brands.

On Tuesday morning, TNA confirmed its long-anticipated move to AMC, announcing a new multi-year media rights agreement that officially begins with the live Thursday, January 15, 2026 episode of Impact.

Shortly after the news broke, TNA President Carlos Silva appeared on Busted Open Radio to address the future of the TNA–NXT working relationship — a major talking point as the promotion prepares for its next broadcast era.

Silva made it clear the partnership not only remains intact, but will continue to expand as TNA enters 2026.

When asked directly if the collaboration with NXT will carry forward, Silva didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely,” he said. “It’s a big part of helping us get this deal. It’s a big part of now being able to almost give back a little and provide a big platform for some of those superstars as well. And so, absolutely. The storylines, the things we’re doing together, they’re just going to continue to grow into 2026,” Silva explained.

He added that the last stretch of crossover work has been a win for both sides.

“The last 5-6 months have been awesome, and I think there’s more to come. 2026 is just going to build off of that and be even bigger.”

The relationship between WWE and TNA was formally established in January 2025, marking the first true partnership between the companies in decades. In the official press release announcing the AMC deal, TNA again highlighted the “groundbreaking” nature of their alliance with NXT.

The release reads:

“TNA Wrestling in 2025 announced a ground-breaking, multi-year partnership with WWE and its NXT brand, thus WWE stars appear on TNA programming, and TNA stars appear on WWE shows.”

It also noted that “In November, TNA stars Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona, among others, appeared on WWE programming as well as Leon Slater, Xia Brookside, Léi Yǐng Lee and others were on WWE/NXT.”

TNA kicks off its AMC and AMC+ era with the live Impact debut from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on January 15, 2026 — a night that now doubles as the next step in its ongoing crossover with WWE NXT.