An update has surfaced regarding the status of NXT programming on Peacock. According to a report from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, all NXT content is currently scheduled to be removed from the streaming platform on March 15.

“All NXT content off Peacock March 15,” Alvarez stated in a brief message to subscribers on X.

If that timeline holds, it would mark a notable shift in how fans access NXT’s library content and past episodes on the service.

The potential move comes amid WWE’s evolving media landscape. Last September, WWE shifted its Premium Live Events to ESPN, beginning with the WWE WrestlePalooza PLE.

Despite that transition, WWE still maintains a presence on Peacock through a multi-year agreement, which includes events such as Saturday Night’s Main Event streaming on the platform.

