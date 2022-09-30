Veteran pro wrestling booker, promoter and consultant Gabe Sapolsky is reportedly working WWE’s main roster.

It was revealed last Friday how Sapolsky was brought back to the company to work on the creative team, but it wasn’t clear if he had returned to WWE NXT or was now working the main roster. You can click here for the original report with a look at how Sapolsky confirmed the return with a throwback photo featuring WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

In an update, a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Sapolsky is now working as a creative team consultant for the main roster.

It was also reported that Sapolsky had been “dabbling” in the NFT world since his WWE release back in January.

Sapolsky is the latest member of the original NXT regime led by Triple H that was released back in January, only to be brought back now that Triple H is running the show. Ryan Katz and Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James were also brought back.

Sapolsky has spent almost 30 years in pro wrestling, and held numerous key roles over the years. He worked as Paul Heyman’s personal assistant in the original ECW, the co-founder and head booker at ROH, the Vice President of Dragon Gate USA, creative/Talent Relations and marketing roles with WWN, and he was the founder and booker of EVOLVE. WWE hired Sapolsky in January 2018 to work as a consultant. He mainly worked the NXT brand until being released on January 6 of this year. You can click here for the statement Sapolsky issued earlier this year after his WWE non-compete expired.

