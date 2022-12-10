There’s been a lot of recent talk about bringing Gable Steveson back to WWE after he was previously drafted to RAW last year, according to Fightful Select.

The Olympic gold medalist was previously signed to a WWE Next In Line deal, and was drafted to RAW in October 2021. He made special appearances at WrestleMania 38 and at SummerSlam, but there’s been no concrete word on when he will begin wrestling full-time.

It was revealed back in October that Steveson was treated for Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. The process spanned over multiple summer months, and delayed Steveson’s training, according to the report.

As noted earlier today, Steveson, who is the brother of WWE NXT Superstar Damon Kemp, was spotted in Pittsburgh but there’s no word yet on if he will be appearing for tonight’s SmackDown.

