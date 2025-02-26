– According to a report at PWInsider Elite, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Giulia is currently dealing with a hand injury.

– During the TKO Q4 and complete 2024 earnings call on Wednesday, TKO CFO Andrew Schleimer noted that WWE will be holding one special event in Saudi Arabia this year in 2025, however three Saudi events are planned in 2026, including the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

“Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024,” he said. “This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.”

– The WWE NXT on CW Network episode for February 25, 2025 drew 799,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating in the covered 18 to 48 year old demographic, according to Programming Insider. By comparison, last week’s show pulled 689,000 viewers and a 0.17 key demo rating.