Giulia has arrived in WWE NXT.

As noted before the show, the rehearsals for WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 included a producer standing in for her to keep her surprise appearance on the show concealed. In the past, Shawn Michaels would generally fill this role.

Although “Gloria” was attainable as theme music for Giulia, it was said to never be strongly considered. A new theme was produced specifically for her debut. The extra fog and lights being turned out were methods used to draw out the surprise longer. This is also why there was no tron video or graphics until she emerged from the fog.

Many did not see her until moments before she walked out to confront WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez on the show.

WWE has had big plans for building to a Perez-Giulia bout dating back to the WrestleMania Weekend Stand & Deliver show, where she was shown in a brief cameo appearance in the crowd to introduce her to the WWE NXT audience.

The hard debut date for Giulia was said to be the night of WWE NXT No Mercy 2024, which allowed her ample time to finish up her Marigold and other obligations in a timely manner. Her peers from the Japanese scene are said to be thrilled to see her being featured so prominently on the big world stage.

The company is said to be happy with the injection of attention to the women’s division as a result of her coming in.

It is believed that Perez vs. Giulia could take place as early as the debut WWE NXT on CW show on October 1 in Chicago, Illinois. It is also said to be likely that she wrestles at some point before the 10/1 date.

There is said to be some concern with her changing her style now that she is in WWE NXT, with fears of her being “too stiff” in the past.

Giulia reportedly signed a long-term deal with WWE, and in regards to how long they will keep her in WWE NXT, it is said to be a wait-and-see approach, with how fast she takes to the American television style playing a large factor in the decision process.

She is expected to appear on tonight’s WWE NXT show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., which airs at 8/7c on the USA Network as the post-No Mercy episode.

