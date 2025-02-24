Another update has surfaced regarding WWE discontent over cuts to benefits and stagnant pay despite records profits post-merger in TKO.

PWInsider.com adds that with the integration of PBR into the company, including WWE now streaming the bull-riding organization on their YouTube channel, employee concerns over increased workloads have only grown. Many staff members feel they are being asked to take on significantly more responsibilities, particularly following the wave of layoffs since the Endeavor takeover. Despite WWE’s financial success, bonuses remain minimal, and annual raises have been described as an inadequate 3%, leaving employees frustrated and undervalued.

A major point of contention has been the removal of complimentary event tickets for employees. Instead, WWE now offers a VIP pre-sale password, requiring employees to purchase their own tickets. This shift has been a long-standing sore spot, even among top talent, who now face heightened scrutiny over ticket requests. One circulating report suggests that all such requests must receive personal approval from WWE President Nick Khan’s office, further complicating a once-standard employee perk.

At WWE headquarters, frustration continues to mount as employees hear about the company’s record-breaking success while receiving little financial recognition themselves. Limited raises, meager bonuses, and increased workloads have dampened morale, exacerbated by the termination of the employee stock purchase program, which previously allowed employees to buy WWE stock at a discount. Many believe this change has further severed the sense of shared success between the company and its workforce.

As WWE enters its most lucrative period of the year—WrestleMania season—there is growing concern among employees that they will continue to shoulder additional burdens without fair compensation. While the company is set to reap massive financial rewards, those working behind the scenes fear they will remain overlooked and underappreciated.