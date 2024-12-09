The tension between Rey Fenix and AEW appears to be escalating. In a series of tweets, Fenix expressed dissatisfaction with how he was treated, alleging inhumane treatment and a lack of access to medical care when needed. Though he did not mention AEW by name, the implications were clear. When reached out to AEW for comment—both via message and in person at a ticketing event on Monday—the company declined to respond. One insider mentioned AEW’s policy of not commenting on medical claims.

Sources within AEW were reportedly caught off guard by Fenix’s allegations, despite the already strained relationship between the two parties. While one source acknowledged persistent communication issues, they denied any knowledge of behavior that could be considered “inhumane.” They also noted that Fenix had previously been upset about a doctor’s decision not to clear him for competition, though details remain unclear.

Another source familiar with the situation outright denied Fenix’s claims, suggesting that some comments may be part of an effort to gain public sympathy. The source also addressed rumors about WWE’s interest in the Lucha Bros, revealing AEW’s frustration over alleged talks between WWE and the duo while they were under contract.

Penta is now a free agent, able to explore opportunities with any promotion, while Fenix remains under AEW contract due to injury-related time being added, extending his deal into 2025. WWE has not made any public statements about the Lucha Bros, but widespread speculation suggests they were being considered for a direct move to WWE’s main roster, bypassing NXT. AEW reportedly became aware of these talks over the summer, and was understandably upset.

Penta is said to be in high demand across the wrestling industry, and despite his ongoing AEW contract, Fenix is also a sought-after talent. It is unclear whether Fenix’s upcoming House of Glory (HOG) appearance was approved by AEW or not.

Both Penta and Fenix were integral to AEW’s creative plans earlier this year. Alongside PAC, they were originally slated to win the AEW Trios Championships at All In before rumors of WWE talks surfaced. During Fenix’s injury absence, PAC and Penta were at one point considered for a significant run in the AEW World Tag Team Title tournament.

Fenix’s future with AEW remains uncertain. Some within the company suggested last week that AEW and Tony Khan might consider granting Fenix an early release from his contract. However, there have been no updates since, and one source cautioned that any decision could set a challenging precedent for AEW moving forward.

