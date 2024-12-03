An update regarding the WWE contractual status of “The Ring General” has surfaced.

According to multiple reports, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is reportedly in the process of finalizing a new contract with WWE.

Sources indicate that GUNTHER is either wrapping up negotiations or has already signed a new, multi-year agreement with the company.

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar joined the company back in 2019 following a successful international pro wrestling career, which included accolades achieved all throughout the European wrestling scene, Japan, and prominent U.S. independent promotions such as Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, EVOLVE, and CZW.

An additional source adds that WWE has been thrilled with GUNTHER’s recent performances in the ring and, as well as how he represents himself and the company in media obligations.

One WWE higher-up referred to “The Ring General” as “among the most professional talents they had ever worked with.”

GUNTHER is scheduled to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in one of the three title matches advertised for the triple-main event at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on December 14, 2024.

